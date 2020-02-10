Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Hollenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene F. Hollenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene F. Hollenberger Notice
Gene F. Hollenberger

Mequon - Gene F. Hollenberger of Mequon joined his Heavenly Father on Friday February 7, 2020. He was born March 9, 1930 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, son of his late parents Franklin and Ruth (nee Wittkopp) Hollenberger.

Gene graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1956. He married Sharon Ann Mullen of Madison, WI on October 11, 1958. Gene enjoyed 37 years working for Ambrosia Chocolate Company in many capacities, including VP of Sales.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Sharon, children Todd, Chris (Tina), and Sarah (Peter) DeYoung, and grandchildren Phillip, Elizabeth, Alexander, Samuel and Annaliese.

Visitation on Thursday, February 13th at St. John's Glendale Lutheran Church from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated. For more information, please visit the Schmidt & Bartelt website.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline