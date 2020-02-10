|
Gene F. Hollenberger
Mequon - Gene F. Hollenberger of Mequon joined his Heavenly Father on Friday February 7, 2020. He was born March 9, 1930 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, son of his late parents Franklin and Ruth (nee Wittkopp) Hollenberger.
Gene graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1956. He married Sharon Ann Mullen of Madison, WI on October 11, 1958. Gene enjoyed 37 years working for Ambrosia Chocolate Company in many capacities, including VP of Sales.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Sharon, children Todd, Chris (Tina), and Sarah (Peter) DeYoung, and grandchildren Phillip, Elizabeth, Alexander, Samuel and Annaliese.
Visitation on Thursday, February 13th at St. John's Glendale Lutheran Church from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated. For more information, please visit the Schmidt & Bartelt website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020