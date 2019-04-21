Resources
Greuel, Gene M. age 85 of Colgate, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved son of the late Edward and Loretta (nee Ehnert); beloved husband of 62 years of Arlene (nee Krueger); loving father of Richard (Janet), Bill (Bonnie), Cheryl (Dale) Schweitzer; proud grandpa of Dustin (fiance, Samantha), Jesse, Scott (Mattie), Stephanie (Andrew), and Eric (Paula); proud great-grandpa of Kaylin; dear brother of Geraldine Kunda; dear brother-in-law of Beatrice and Lois Krueger, the late Lyle, Roland, Norman Krueger, and Larry Kunda. Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 22 at 4PM at the funeral home with Visitation from 2-3:45PM. Private interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Disease Research or to the c/o Arlene Greuel are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
