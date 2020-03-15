|
|
Gene Novak
South Milwaukee and Random Lake - Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by his wives Betty Joncas and Marcy Mueller and his son Damien. Loving father to Jeff (Jody), Jim (Laurie), Carol, Holly (Jeff). Dear grandpa to Allison, Melissa, Brad and Hilary and great-grandpa to Elliot. Also survived by daughter-in-law Jenny. Private services will be held. Gene was a proud Navy veteran who served during WWII. Any donations in Gene's name are appreciated and can be made to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020