Geneva A. Zanon(nee Turcotte) Age 96, was reunited in Heaven on September 24, 2020, with her husband Henry J Zanon. Loving mother to Marilyn Plath, Judy Arndt (Dan), Barb Steiner (Jim), Dave Zanon (Sue), Ken Zanon (Carla), Steve Zanon (Christie), Nancy Oman (Jeff), preceded in death by her son Rick Zanon (Migdalia). Geneva is survived by her 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Gen will be missed dearly by her cherished friendships with both Mary and Pat. Geneva will be remembered for her unconditional passion for her family and her famous peanut bars. With her remarkable zest for life, she so enjoyed playing scrabble and cards, watching the Brewers, reading, praying, and was always up for a good chat with friends and family. As a strong woman of Christian faith, she shaped our spirituality. Due to the current health risks, a private burial will be held. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Geneva's Life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Geneva's name to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.