1/1
Geneva A. Zanon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva A. Zanon

(nee Turcotte) Age 96, was reunited in Heaven on September 24, 2020, with her husband Henry J Zanon. Loving mother to Marilyn Plath, Judy Arndt (Dan), Barb Steiner (Jim), Dave Zanon (Sue), Ken Zanon (Carla), Steve Zanon (Christie), Nancy Oman (Jeff), preceded in death by her son Rick Zanon (Migdalia). Geneva is survived by her 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Gen will be missed dearly by her cherished friendships with both Mary and Pat. Geneva will be remembered for her unconditional passion for her family and her famous peanut bars. With her remarkable zest for life, she so enjoyed playing scrabble and cards, watching the Brewers, reading, praying, and was always up for a good chat with friends and family. As a strong woman of Christian faith, she shaped our spirituality. Due to the current health risks, a private burial will be held. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Geneva's Life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Geneva's name to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved