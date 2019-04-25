|
|
McKeag, Genevieve B. (Nee Muszynski) was born into Eternal Life April 24th, 2019 at the age of 94. Proceeded in death by her late husband Robert McKeag, daughters Michaelene (Borzych), Patricia (Medek) and son Robert Jr. Beloved mother of Connie and Susie (Hanson). She also is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 9-11am at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH (3381 E. Puetz Rd., Oak Creek) with a Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Genevieve was an active WW2 Veteran, loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid crocheter and left many gifts of her work. Thank you to DaVita Dialysis Center on Loomis Rd. and Aurora Wound Care and Hospice. Special thanks to the caregivers on 6M at St. Luke's Medical Center. Memorials appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church and School of Oak Creek Building Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019