Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve McKeag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve B. McKeag

Notice Condolences Flowers

Genevieve B. McKeag Notice
McKeag, Genevieve B. (Nee Muszynski) was born into Eternal Life April 24th, 2019 at the age of 94. Proceeded in death by her late husband Robert McKeag, daughters Michaelene (Borzych), Patricia (Medek) and son Robert Jr. Beloved mother of Connie and Susie (Hanson). She also is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 9-11am at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH (3381 E. Puetz Rd., Oak Creek) with a Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Genevieve was an active WW2 Veteran, loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid crocheter and left many gifts of her work. Thank you to DaVita Dialysis Center on Loomis Rd. and Aurora Wound Care and Hospice. Special thanks to the caregivers on 6M at St. Luke's Medical Center. Memorials appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church and School of Oak Creek Building Fund.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now