Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
7963 S. 116th St.
Franklin, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Genevieve G. "Genny" Brown

Genevieve G. "Genny" Brown Notice
Brown, Genevieve "Genny" G. (Nee Metzger) Original owner of Williams Supper Club. Born to Eternal Life June 23, 2019 at age 90. Loving wife of the late Theodore "Bill". Beloved mother of David Brown, Debra (Steven) Mark, Sue (Dan) Hodach, and Donna (Steven) Kirkbride. Proud grandma of Farrah and Tyler Brown, Steven, Kimberly and Matthew Mark, Melissa (Corey) Skonecki, Chad (Heather) Hodach, Nicole ( David ) Lopez, Brent and Bridget Tourangeau, and 8 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 10 AM to 12 PM, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin. Funeral Mass at 12 PM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
jsonline