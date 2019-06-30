|
Brown, Genevieve "Genny" G. (Nee Metzger) Original owner of Williams Supper Club. Born to Eternal Life June 23, 2019 at age 90. Loving wife of the late Theodore "Bill". Beloved mother of David Brown, Debra (Steven) Mark, Sue (Dan) Hodach, and Donna (Steven) Kirkbride. Proud grandma of Farrah and Tyler Brown, Steven, Kimberly and Matthew Mark, Melissa (Corey) Skonecki, Chad (Heather) Hodach, Nicole ( David ) Lopez, Brent and Bridget Tourangeau, and 8 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 10 AM to 12 PM, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin. Funeral Mass at 12 PM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019