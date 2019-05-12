Services
Genevieve I. "Jean" Senk

Senk, Genevieve I. "Jean" (Nee Hart) passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2019 at the age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Mark, Dewain and Douglas (Patti). Proud grandma of Michael (Ashley) Senk. Dearest sister of the late Frank "Sonny" (the late Ruth) Hart. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Many thanks to her sister-in-law Sally Senk for her compassionate care of Genevieve and also special thanks to St. Clare Terrace and Kindred Hospice. Visitation on May 14, 2019 at the MAX SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
