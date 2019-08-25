|
Kadrich, Genevieve L. (Nee Antolovich) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 21, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of Calvin. Dear mother of Tony (Pattie), Patrick (Inez), Joseph (Pattie) Zbichorski, David, Evan (Patti) Castro, former daughter-in-law Patsy, and the late Nikki (Paula), Gary, and Matthew Zbichorski. Stepmother of Laura (Jeff) Blankenheim, Harriet Ludwig, Michael (Jody) Kadrich and Eileen (Tim) Dieko. Sister of Katherine Day, Helen Libby and the late Steve Antolovich, Lorraine Ferraro, Frank Antolovich, Barbara South and Donald Nelson. Sister-in-law of Darlene (Cliff) Jacobson and Shirley (Keith) Love. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church (2217 S. 99th St.) 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church or Woodlawn Ladies Aid appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019