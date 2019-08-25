Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Kadrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve L. Kadrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve L. Kadrich Notice
Kadrich, Genevieve L. (Nee Antolovich) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 21, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of Calvin. Dear mother of Tony (Pattie), Patrick (Inez), Joseph (Pattie) Zbichorski, David, Evan (Patti) Castro, former daughter-in-law Patsy, and the late Nikki (Paula), Gary, and Matthew Zbichorski. Stepmother of Laura (Jeff) Blankenheim, Harriet Ludwig, Michael (Jody) Kadrich and Eileen (Tim) Dieko. Sister of Katherine Day, Helen Libby and the late Steve Antolovich, Lorraine Ferraro, Frank Antolovich, Barbara South and Donald Nelson. Sister-in-law of Darlene (Cliff) Jacobson and Shirley (Keith) Love. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church (2217 S. 99th St.) 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church or Woodlawn Ladies Aid appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline