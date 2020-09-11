Genevieve P. Hejlik
(nee Lisowicz) (formerly Skwarek) Peacefully passed to Heaven on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Skwarek of 23 years and her second husband, Sylvester Hejlik of 18 years. Dearest beloved mother of James (Nancy) Skwarek, Thomas Skwarek, Edward Skwarek, Jeanne (John) Augustine and Joyce (Daniel) Staehle. Beloved Grandma to Phillip Augustine, Angiela Skwarek, Kimberly Skwarek, Suzanna (Leo) Sotelo, Steven Skwarek, David Skwarek, Jacob Staehle and Thomas Staehle. Beloved Great Grandma to Raymond Borges, Isabella Augustine, Gabriella Augustine, Manny Augustine, Amara Augustine and Amaya Joy Sotelo. Further survived by her dear sister, Stella (the late Eugene) Nowicki and dear sister-in-law Mildred (the late Frank Jr.) Lisowicz, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Also preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bernice Lisowicz and her siblings and in-laws Julia (Stanley) Demski, Helen (John) Zabkowicz, Stanley (Monica) Lisowicz, Frank Lisowicz Jr., Alice (Major) Augustine and Dolores (Frank) Kintop.
Genevieve had a very long and well-lived life. She was part of The Greatest Generation along with her Polish immigrant parents and siblings. Our family taught us very well. She cherished her Polish heritage and thoroughly loved her Polka festivals and square dancing. Family picnics at Wilson Park were the best!
Our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Castle Senior Living Home in New Berlin for their kind, loving and gentle care given to Genevieve.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, with a visitation from 9:30 AM - 11 AM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery (3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI 53221).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Disabled American Veterans Association or the charity of your choice
.