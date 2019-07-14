|
Prince, Genevieve S. Passed away at Alexian Village on June 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Prince. Cherished mother of Marjorie (Thomas) Drehfal. Loving grandmother of Scott (Heidi) and Allison (Geoffrey). Dear great-grandmother of Clara, Frances, Juniper, Mollie and Andi. She was also further survived by many other nieces and nephews. Genevieve was a forerunner in chemistry for women in the 1940's and 1950's as she helped to break down the barriers in this male-dominated profession. She worked at Schlitz Brewing and Allis Chalmers for many years. Genevieve later went on to get her secondary teaching degrees in science and English and she worked in the Milwaukee Public Schools for over 20 years. Genevieve was a member and past president of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Milwaukee Chapter. Genevieve was an extremely generous person with a very kind heart. Visitation Thursday July 18, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. Private urn placement at Wisconsin Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to the , 1-800-272-3900.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019