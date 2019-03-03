Resources
Sobocinski, Genevieve (Nee Greskowiak) Passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Dearest mother of Steve (Gail), Doug, Eileen and David. Loving grandmother of Kaylyn, Matthew, Nicole (Nick) and Kyle. Great-grandmother of Peyton, Tanner, Brady and Rhorey. Sister of the late Bob Greskowiak. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home Monday from 4-8 PM, with a service at 7 PM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
