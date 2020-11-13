1/1
Genevieve Timlin-Ziesemer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Timlin-Ziesemer

Passed away November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of Charles Ziesemer and the late William Timlin. Dear mother of Kenneth Timlin, Linda (Frank) Kleczka, Gary (Alyssa) Timlin, and the late James (Susan) Timlin. Beloved grandmother of Karla Gabor, Lora Timlin, Amber Kleczka, Alexandra Kleczka, Emily Timlin, and William Timlin. Caring great-grandmother of Rory McFadden, Edwin "EJ" Gabor, Oliver Gabor, and Leland Gabor. Preceded in death by her siblings Donald Prouty, Phyllis "June" Colvin-Katuin, and Avis Fry. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Genevieve loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, working on puzzles, watching cardinals, and spending time with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Audubon Society.

Visitation will be held on Monday, from 2 PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved