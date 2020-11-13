Genevieve Timlin-ZiesemerPassed away November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of Charles Ziesemer and the late William Timlin. Dear mother of Kenneth Timlin, Linda (Frank) Kleczka, Gary (Alyssa) Timlin, and the late James (Susan) Timlin. Beloved grandmother of Karla Gabor, Lora Timlin, Amber Kleczka, Alexandra Kleczka, Emily Timlin, and William Timlin. Caring great-grandmother of Rory McFadden, Edwin "EJ" Gabor, Oliver Gabor, and Leland Gabor. Preceded in death by her siblings Donald Prouty, Phyllis "June" Colvin-Katuin, and Avis Fry. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Genevieve loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, working on puzzles, watching cardinals, and spending time with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Audubon Society.Visitation will be held on Monday, from 2 PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.