Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Krzykalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve V. Krzykalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve V. Krzykalski Notice
Genevieve V. Krzykalski

Milwaukee, WI - (Nee Grudzien) Born to Eternal life October 31, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Chester Wegner and Louis Krzykalski. Loving mother of Richard (Yvonne Bouchonville) Wegner, Gloria Youngs and the late Mary (Matthew) Kupiecki. Dear grandma of Anna, Nicole, Vanessa, Amber and John. Further survived by family in Poland and other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. John Paul II - St. Alexander Church (1568 W. Holt Ave. Milw.) on Friday November 8, 2019 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline