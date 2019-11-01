|
|
Genevieve V. Krzykalski
Milwaukee, WI - (Nee Grudzien) Born to Eternal life October 31, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Chester Wegner and Louis Krzykalski. Loving mother of Richard (Yvonne Bouchonville) Wegner, Gloria Youngs and the late Mary (Matthew) Kupiecki. Dear grandma of Anna, Nicole, Vanessa, Amber and John. Further survived by family in Poland and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at St. John Paul II - St. Alexander Church (1568 W. Holt Ave. Milw.) on Friday November 8, 2019 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019