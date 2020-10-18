1/
Genevieve Virginia "Jennie" Giuffre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve "Jennie" Virginia Giuffre

(nee Refinski), age 85, passed away and found peace on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Loving Mother of Lori Silverman, Jon Giuffre, Phil (Ann) Giuffre, and Kara (Mike) Grennier. Proud Grandma of Tyler Buth, Justin Grennier, Joseph Giuffre, Brian Giuffre, and Julia Giuffre. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Jennie is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Milwaukee and resided most of her life in Menomonee Falls. She was never one to complain, even in her personal struggle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. An exceptional cook and baker, Grandma Jennie is also known for her claims that potato chips are a vegetable and treats are appropriate at any time! She was involved with crafts and volunteering, and enjoyed golfing, watching football, and spending time with "the girls". Jennie was a trusted friend and confidante, approached life with a sense of humor and practical common sense. She will be deeply missed and with a final 'love you more', forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to all of the staff at the Congregational Home and the care providers from St. Camillus Hospice. Your efforts are truly appreciated and will not be forgotten.

A private celebration of Jennie's life will take place at a future date. Words of Condolences may be left at www.schramkafuneralhome.com or sent in c/o Kara Grennier, W244 N7527 White Tail Run, Sussex, WI 53089.

In lieu of sympathy gifts, please experience the joy of giving freely to all in the world the simple acts of kindness, acceptance, care, and compassion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved