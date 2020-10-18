Genevieve "Jennie" Virginia Giuffre
(nee Refinski), age 85, passed away and found peace on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Loving Mother of Lori Silverman, Jon Giuffre, Phil (Ann) Giuffre, and Kara (Mike) Grennier. Proud Grandma of Tyler Buth, Justin Grennier, Joseph Giuffre, Brian Giuffre, and Julia Giuffre. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jennie is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Milwaukee and resided most of her life in Menomonee Falls. She was never one to complain, even in her personal struggle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. An exceptional cook and baker, Grandma Jennie is also known for her claims that potato chips are a vegetable and treats are appropriate at any time! She was involved with crafts and volunteering, and enjoyed golfing, watching football, and spending time with "the girls". Jennie was a trusted friend and confidante, approached life with a sense of humor and practical common sense. She will be deeply missed and with a final 'love you more', forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to all of the staff at the Congregational Home and the care providers from St. Camillus Hospice. Your efforts are truly appreciated and will not be forgotten.
A private celebration of Jennie's life will take place at a future date. Words of Condolences may be left at www.schramkafuneralhome.com
or sent in c/o Kara Grennier, W244 N7527 White Tail Run, Sussex, WI 53089.
In lieu of sympathy gifts, please experience the joy of giving freely to all in the world the simple acts of kindness, acceptance, care, and compassion.