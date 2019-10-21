|
Genevieve W. Carloni "Jeannie"
Milwaukee, WI - (nee Malinowski) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Nello Carloni. Loving mother of Tim (Roxanne), Tom (Anne) and Ted (Christine). Grandmother of Justin, Dominic (Michelle), Deanne, Brittany and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Vincent, Samantha, Brianna and Audriana. Special friend of Margaret (the late Ricky) Casagrande. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO PARISH, 2530 S. Howell Ave., from 10AM to 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Jeannie's family would like to extend special gratitude to Comfort Keepers (especially Charlene) and to Ascension At Home (especially Tia and Kay).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019