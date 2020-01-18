|
|
Genevieve "Jean" Wilk
Greenfield - (nee Suchecki) Entered Heaven on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife and soul mate of Richard for 68 years. Loving mom of Daniel (Terry) Wilk, Kenneth (Barb) Wilk and Nancy (the late Daniel) Lappi. Proud grandma of Amanda (Jake), Andy, Katelyn, Mitchell and Kenton. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Stella Suchecki and siblings Sylvester, Dorothy and Alvin.
Jean was her happiest when her family was all together. Jean loved singing, dancing the Polish hop, fishing, having the band yard parties, and playing her famous garbage can base fiddle
A sincere thank you to the care givers at Hickory Park for the exceptional care and love that they gave to "Jean the Bean". Special thanks to the staff of Ascension Hospice for their compassion and care of Jean.
Visitation at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Alexander Church, 1568 W. Holt Ave., on Friday, January 24 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020