Gennady "Gene" Levshetz
Passed away tragically on Feb. 26, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Alina Levshetz (nee Goldina). Cherished father of Tanya (Steve) Paler and Becca Levshetz. Proud grandfather of Hannah Paler and Benny Paler. Dear brother of Anna (Moysey) Tsypkin. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.
Gene will be remembered as the best husband, dad, and dede. He was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put his family's needs before his own.
Funeral service, Sunday, Mar. 1 at 1:00 PM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment to follow at Md. Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to National MS Society, Cong. Shalom or the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020