Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. THERESE PARISH
9525 W. Bluemound Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. THERESE PARISH
9525 W. Bluemound Rd.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genny Kroll
Genny Kroll

Wauwatosa - (Nee Nelson) Reunited with her husband, Frank, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Age 97. Beloved mother of Maureen (Dick) Krumel, Larry (Liz) Kroll, Connie (Jim) Ferber, Meg (John) Cerk, Kelly Turkowitch, Mary Schmidt, and the late Johnny Kroll. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at ST. THERESE PARISH, 9525 W. Bluemound Rd., on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

"Erin go Bragh!"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
jsonline