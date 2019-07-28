|
Redman, Geoffrey M. Redman, Geoffrey M. age 74, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 30, from 4-7 PM and Wednesday 9-11 AM, with a Mass starting at 11 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St. Waterford, WI 53185. For a full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com and luncheon information, Thank You. Mealy Funeral Home (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019