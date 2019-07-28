Services
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First St.
Waterford, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First St.
Waterford, WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First St.
Waterford, WI
Geoffrey M. Redman


1945 - 2019
Geoffrey M. Redman Notice
Redman, Geoffrey M. Redman, Geoffrey M. age 74, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 30, from 4-7 PM and Wednesday 9-11 AM, with a Mass starting at 11 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St. Waterford, WI 53185. For a full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com and luncheon information, Thank You. Mealy Funeral Home (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
