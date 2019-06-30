Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Batog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Batog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Batog Notice
Batog, George A. Passed away June 27th, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on September 2, 1946 in Germany to Stanley and Lucyna (nee Romke) Batog. After graduating with a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he took over the family business where he worked until he retired. On September 20, 1975 he married his loving wife Regina J. Hill. George was a proud and loving husband, son, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and going to their athletic events. For many years, George also coached girls' fast-pitch softball. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley. George is survived by his mother, Lucyna, his wife, Regina, his two children, Jennifer (Rob) Kreil and Melissa Batog, and his three grandchildren, Sam, Ben and Libby Kreil. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 5 PM to 7 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Service at 7 PM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline