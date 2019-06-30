|
|
Batog, George A. Passed away June 27th, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on September 2, 1946 in Germany to Stanley and Lucyna (nee Romke) Batog. After graduating with a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he took over the family business where he worked until he retired. On September 20, 1975 he married his loving wife Regina J. Hill. George was a proud and loving husband, son, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and going to their athletic events. For many years, George also coached girls' fast-pitch softball. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley. George is survived by his mother, Lucyna, his wife, Regina, his two children, Jennifer (Rob) Kreil and Melissa Batog, and his three grandchildren, Sam, Ben and Libby Kreil. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 5 PM to 7 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019