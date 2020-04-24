|
|
George A. Hagemann
George A. Hagemann, 101, passed in his sleep while at Sunrise Senior Living, Golden Valley, MN, on Sunday April 5, 2020. He was an amazing father, a kind and generous man to his immediate and extended family and friends. Hardly a day would go by him without a smile on his face.
George was born April 27, 1918 in Fort Atkinson, WI, son of John A. and Eva(Foster) Hagemann. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his son George P. and wife Barbara(Mehring) Hagemann.
George A. graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1936 and went on to college at UW, Whitewater. Following college he toured with Cal Calloway's Bon Aires, playing clarinet, sax and piano. George enlisted in the Army in 1942, served in the 100th Bomb Group, 8th Army Air Force, a B17 pilot, flying out of Thorpe Abbots, England, until discharged in 1946. George went on to join Employers Mutual(now Liberty Mutual) as an adjuster where he worked until his retirement as Regional Claims Manager in 1987.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, in memory of George A. Hagemann suggested to American Red Cross Minnesota, 1201 West River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55454.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020