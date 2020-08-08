George A. HilbertOconomowoc - Apr. 16, 1931 - Aug. 6, 2020On Thursday, August 6, 2020 George Anton Hilbert passed away at the age of 89. He was born on April 16, 1931 to Anton "Tony" and Elsie Hilbert (nee Rogan). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Nancy (nee Klewin) and his second wife Donna K. (nee Tuder), a daughter, Laurie and her husband Scott Rabner, and son-in-law Michael "Mac" McCarthy. Loving father, he is survived by Chuck Hilbert, Genie (James Baade) Hilbert-Baade, Debbie McCarthy, Mark (Ann) Hilbert and Leslie (Al) Roberts. Loving grandfather to Leeland, Kristen, Tony, Julia (Zach) Cimaglio, Samantha, Michael, Becky, Jack, Grace, Nicholas, and Maria. Great grandfather to Vincent and future "Baby C". Loving brother to William (Maureen) Hilbert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Born in Antigo, WI while his parents were vacationing, and raised in Milwaukee, George entered the Army at age 17, followed by service in the Air Force during the Korean War. He further served in the Marine Reserves for 3 years from 1957 to 1960. Following that, he served as a Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff for 15 years, first as part of the Motorcycle Unit, then as a bailiff, eventually becoming a detective. While serving, he also worked for his dear friends at Fence Erectors. During his time with Milwaukee County, he was elected President of the local union, was an avid marksman and trained fellow deputies in marksmanship. After leaving the Sheriff's Department, he went on to work at Miller Brewing Co., where he was also elected President of Brewery Workers Local #9. After retiring from Miller, he and his wife Donna moved to Sun City, AZ where he lived out his retirement dream, until recently returning to Wisconsin. The family would like to extend special thanks to Sara and the entire staff at Heritage Court Memory Care for all of their kindness, compassion and love.A celebration mass for George's life will be held sometime in the future in Brookfield.