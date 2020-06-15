George A. StolarczykAge 94, passed away May 19, 2020, just 10 days after his wife of 70 years, Alvina.He is survived by his children, Janet [John] Higgins, Mary Kay [Ed] Anderson, and George [Kathy] Stolarczyk, and grandsons, Eddie and Erik Anderson, Ryan[Ann], Derek, Patrick [Beth], Bradley [Tracy] Higgins. He is also survived by three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He was welcomed into heaven by his wife, Alvina and infant grandson, Evan Anderson.George enlisted in the Navy when he was 17. He was very proud of his time in the service during WWII. He served as a signalman stationed in Panama and San Diego. One of the highlights of his time in the Navy was capturing a photo of Howard Hughes' "Spruce Goose" on its one and only flight off LongBeach Harbor in California.George worked for the Milwaukee Transport Co, as a bus driver for 30 years, retiring in 1984.After retirement he helped care for his two youngest grandsons, Eddie and Erik, who shared many great memories.George always enjoyed the outdoors. He had great times fishing with his son. He and Alvina had many camping adventures with Janet and her family. He loved feeding the birds in his back yard and watching the airplanes fly over his beloved home, and of course, looking for deer in Grant park.He enjoyed a little gambling. From playing cards with his cousins, Eddie and Roman, weekly smokers at area churches, visiting the racetrack, to numerous trips to Las Vegas. He taught his children and grandchildren how to play blackjack and pai gow, creating many fond memories.The family would like to thank the caregivers at Home Instead, Meals on Wheels, Azura Memory Care, St.Croix Hospice and especially the Home Health Dept. of the Milwaukee VA. Without all of you, we would not have been able to make this journey.Services will be private with a celebration of George and Alvina's life planned at a later date.