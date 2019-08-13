Resources
More Obituaries for George Armstrong
Br. George Armstrong

Br. George Armstrong Notice
Armstrong SDS, Br. George Died August 6, age 86. Born in Peshtigo on October 17, 1932, to William & Mary (Brouette) Armstrong. Entered the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) on March 19, 1955. Ministered in Menominee, MI; St. Nazianz, WI; Sioux City, IA; Waukesha, WI; Blackwood, NJ; Rome, Italy; and Oshkosh, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, William & Mary; brother William; sister Lois Sarres & her husband George. Survived by several nephews as well as his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian Family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 14, 11am at The Chapel of Alexian Village, 9301 N. 76th St. Visitation Wednesday at the Chapel from 10am until time of Mass. Burial Wednesday, 3:00pm at Salvatorian Cemetery in St. Nazianz, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
