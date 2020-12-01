George Bert ChristensenNovember 12, 1922 to November 30, 2020, Age 98George was a kind, compassionate and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and spent most of his life in the Milwaukee (Bay View) area. He attended Fernwood Grade School and graduated from Bay View High School. In 1942, while attending UW Madison, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and was commissioned as a B-24 bomber pilot. As a member of the 454 Air Bomber Division, US Army Air Corps - WWII, he successfully completed 35 missions in the European theater. With the help of the Tuskegee Airmen as escorts, he proudly never lost a single member of his crew of 10. His nickname in the military was "Ivory" (as a reference to Ivory Soap which is 99.44% pure). After returning from the war he worked for Wisconsin Bell Phone Company (AT&T) and retired in 1982. He was an avid golfer and also a huge fan of Packer and UW Madison football. He attended many Packer games on the field during the Vince Lombardi era as an assistant to his good friend who was a Milwaukee Journal sports photographer.George will be remembered for his many wonderful qualities including kindness, compassion in caring for others, selflessness, respectfulness, his quick wit and 'cute' sense of humor as well as his love for singing songs and prayers. George was a man of unshakable faith. He believed that there was a plan for him and this trust carried him through life. We are richer for having had his gentle spirit among us. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and by all of the people fortunate enough to have become part of his life. His goal was to make it to 100 years old, which if you round up, he achieved his goal.George was survived by his wife, Catherine (Bertling) Hafemeister, his five children, Thomas (Rosie) Christensen, Paul (Patti) Christensen, Daniel (Ellen) Christensen, Carol (Jeff) Giersch and John (Beth) Christensen as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mabel Christensen, his siblings Violet Christensen and Milton Christensen, his wife Shirley McKeen Christensen (1947-1993), and his wife Shirley Olsen Senger (1995-1997).Funeral Services to be held privately for George's family on Friday December 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Please see Funeral Home website to view a stream of the service. Private burial and military honors at Arlington Park Cemetery. A Celebration of life to be held in 2021 at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the WI Honor Flight would be greatly appreciated.You will be in our hearts forever. May you rest in eternal peace.