Figarino, George C. Figarino, George C. Entered into eternal life on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Papiernik) for 39 years. Loving father of Tammy Bloom (Dave), Sam, Robin Cavallone (Frank), Jeff (Bitsy), & Joe. Dearest Grandpa of Gabriel, Benjamin, Lily, and Austin. Dearest Son of the late George and Ruth Figarino. Dearest Brother of Linda Engelman (George), Michael (Barbara), Joanne Ehler (Tom), Mary Beth Land (Paul), Charles, John (Johnette), & the late Julie Ludin. Dearest brother in law of Darlene & Dean Kulinski, Dan & Diane Papiernik, Gerry & Joe Bailey. Dearest Son in law of Rose Papiernik & the late Felix Papiernik. Further survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 9th 2019 from 9am to 11am, mass and luncheon to follow St. James Catholic Church W220N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019