|
|
George C. Willard
Menomonee Falls - Received into the loving arms of the Lord on October 4, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved husband for 72 years to the late Betty J. (nee Haas). Dear father of Jim (Shirley) Willard. Proud grandpa of Dawn (Fred Ellner) Tuchel-Ellner, Michelle (John) Klein, Maggie (Steve) Doman, Dana (Drew) Croatt, Beth Willard (Dan Stets), Misty (Tony) Podewils, Sam (Amber) Willard and Eddie (Teresa) Wehrman. Great-grandpa of Christian; Payton and Kate; Jakiah and Amariah; Cali and Cannon; Bruce and Jane; Evany and Gabe; Emma and Maddie; Michael and Landon. Brother of Eva Belle O'Neal. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, October 12 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
George was the owner of Willard and Associates Insurance Company. Memorials to Poplar Creek Assembly of God or the Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019