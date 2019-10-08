Resources
More Obituaries for George Willard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Willard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George C. Willard Notice
George C. Willard

Menomonee Falls - Received into the loving arms of the Lord on October 4, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved husband for 72 years to the late Betty J. (nee Haas). Dear father of Jim (Shirley) Willard. Proud grandpa of Dawn (Fred Ellner) Tuchel-Ellner, Michelle (John) Klein, Maggie (Steve) Doman, Dana (Drew) Croatt, Beth Willard (Dan Stets), Misty (Tony) Podewils, Sam (Amber) Willard and Eddie (Teresa) Wehrman. Great-grandpa of Christian; Payton and Kate; Jakiah and Amariah; Cali and Cannon; Bruce and Jane; Evany and Gabe; Emma and Maddie; Michael and Landon. Brother of Eva Belle O'Neal. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 12 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

George was the owner of Willard and Associates Insurance Company. Memorials to Poplar Creek Assembly of God or the Wisconsin are appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline