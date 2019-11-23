Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Milwaukee - Age 92. Died peacefully on November 19, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his former wife Marlys Sand, and his children, Jennifer, Marina and George J. Chanos (Donna). Grandfather of David Lutomski and Alexandra Chanos. Uncle of James, Tom and Steve Chanos. Preceded in death by his fraternal brothers Arthur and Steve Chanos and his parents James and Jennie Chanos. George was the son of immigrant parents, and was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln HS in Milwaukee, WI. He was a star athlete lettering in both cross-country and track all four years. He served in the US Navy Air Corp from 1945-46, and was stationed in Mojave, CA. After returning to Milwaukee, he joined the family business of Towne Cleaners located in Milwaukee, and later worked for BASF and Laidlaw Corporation. He became a runner at age 40 and enjoyed running and exercising into his 80's. He retired to Las Vegas, NV where he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, from 5:00-8 PM. Trisagion at 7:30 PM. Funeral Service be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 9:30 AM, Rev. Dr. Ciprian Sas presiding, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress, Wauwatosa, WI 53225. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
