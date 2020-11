George CrapeauFranklin - He began his Journey November 4, 2020Survived by his Other Half Tami, The Kids Tonya (Jerry), Michael (Linda), Grand Kids The Forever Friend Johnnie (Sammy), The Beyond Special Dylon, The Little Girl Emily, The Young Warrior Cody. Great Grand Kid Caspian, Who Will Be Forever Be In His Heart. His Brother, Unique in His Own Style Bro Rick (Donna). Many Nieces and Nephews. Along with Tons of Family and Friends!!!Celebrations of Life are Planned on Future DatesBEHAVE