|
|
George D. Davis
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Was reunited with his wife Barbara M. Davis (nee Ambrowiak). Preceded in death by his first wife Mary Lin Davis (nee Martin). Beloved brother of Mary Ann (the late Jim) Wolfgram and Claire Davis. Further survived by many loved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
George was an active member of The Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH (2400 W. State Hwy 59, Waukesha) on Friday, March 6 from 9:30-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow, please meet at the cemetery office (3801 S. 6th St.) by 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020