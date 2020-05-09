George D. Schulz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George D. Schulz

entered Eternal Life Sunday May 3, 2020, age 87 years. George was born to George and Marie Schulz February 11, 1933 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He was an Army Sergeant who proudly served his country. Retired from a 40-year career with We Energies. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, and fishing with family and friends. He loved playing cards, and cribbage with his kids. He was a generous kindhearted soul who entertained family and friends with his infectious humor and stories.

Beloved husband of June (nee Mayotte) for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Patricia, George (Kim), Jennifer, and John (Brandee). Proud Grandfather of Jared, Carly, and Samantha. Further survived by countless friends and family.

He will be forever loved and missed, but the wonderful memories will live forever! Love You ... Husband, Dad and Friend!

Visitation will be held at Nativity of the Lord (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. A virtual guestbook is also available at www.molthenbell.com. A private mass will be held. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Thursday at 12:30PM.

We would like to do our part in keeping everyone safe by encouraging everyone to wear masks for the visitation.

A family Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:30 AM
Nativity of the Lord
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved