George D. Schulz
entered Eternal Life Sunday May 3, 2020, age 87 years. George was born to George and Marie Schulz February 11, 1933 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He was an Army Sergeant who proudly served his country. Retired from a 40-year career with We Energies. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, and fishing with family and friends. He loved playing cards, and cribbage with his kids. He was a generous kindhearted soul who entertained family and friends with his infectious humor and stories.
Beloved husband of June (nee Mayotte) for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Patricia, George (Kim), Jennifer, and John (Brandee). Proud Grandfather of Jared, Carly, and Samantha. Further survived by countless friends and family.
He will be forever loved and missed, but the wonderful memories will live forever! Love You ... Husband, Dad and Friend!
Visitation will be held at Nativity of the Lord (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. A virtual guestbook is also available at www.molthenbell.com. A private mass will be held. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Thursday at 12:30PM.
We would like to do our part in keeping everyone safe by encouraging everyone to wear masks for the visitation.
A family Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
entered Eternal Life Sunday May 3, 2020, age 87 years. George was born to George and Marie Schulz February 11, 1933 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He was an Army Sergeant who proudly served his country. Retired from a 40-year career with We Energies. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, and fishing with family and friends. He loved playing cards, and cribbage with his kids. He was a generous kindhearted soul who entertained family and friends with his infectious humor and stories.
Beloved husband of June (nee Mayotte) for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Patricia, George (Kim), Jennifer, and John (Brandee). Proud Grandfather of Jared, Carly, and Samantha. Further survived by countless friends and family.
He will be forever loved and missed, but the wonderful memories will live forever! Love You ... Husband, Dad and Friend!
Visitation will be held at Nativity of the Lord (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. A virtual guestbook is also available at www.molthenbell.com. A private mass will be held. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Thursday at 12:30PM.
We would like to do our part in keeping everyone safe by encouraging everyone to wear masks for the visitation.
A family Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.