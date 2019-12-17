|
|
George Denesha
Milwaukee - December 16, 2019 age 43 years. Preceded in death by his grandparents Oliver and Margaret Denesha and George and Joan Zahn, his mother Georgene Fay. Beloved son of Mike (Jean). Dear brother of Stephanie (Robert) Denesha-Kruse and uncle to Dawson Michael, aunt Kathy and uncle Stan Novey. Further survived by other family and friends. George was a 1994 graduate of Kettle Moraine High School, he was a longtime resident of Aspen,CO an avid snowboarder and worked as an electrician at Advanced Electric. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019