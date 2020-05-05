George E. Anich
George E. Anich

Indian Wells - George E. Anich of Indian Wells, California and Elm Grove, Wisconsin passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan Fleming Anich and son Nicholas George Anich.

A consummate world traveler and tennis fanatic, George never slowed down, even to the end of his life before succumbing to cancer. Tennis was with him from his early teens until his last days. He was ever-present at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the desert of California, giving behind-the-scene tours of the world-renowned facility, joking with filled-to-capacity audience, and having the time of his life with fellow tennis enthusiasts and Garden colleagues.

George was founder and tournament director of one of the most successful senior tennis tournaments in the world (The BNP Paribas Senior Cup). After what would have been his farewell tour of the tournament this year, he planned to move back to Wisconsin to officially retire, but his tournament was canceled due to world health crisis. True to his grit and determination, he made it back to Wisconsin where he peacefully passed away within a few short weeks, surrounded by family.

He will be dearly missed by his children Mark, Lori (David) Lentz, Stacy, Chris (Kristin) and Jason, and grandchildren Katelyn, Karly, Cassidy, and Zachary Lentz, Abigail, Alexandra and Bailey Schmoldt, and Claire, Samuel, and Mary Grace Anich.

A gathering will take place at a later date. A full obituary my be seen and condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
