Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his son Mark and ex-wife, Barbara. Brother to James, Daniel, Abigail Lewis, Bridget Kurth, Caroline, Nannette Nimmer and the late Sarah Traina. Also survived by other relatives and friends. George was a Milwaukee police officer for 32 years. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, September 16 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
