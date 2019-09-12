|
|
George E. Brenzel
Passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his son Mark and ex-wife, Barbara. Brother to James, Daniel, Abigail Lewis, Bridget Kurth, Caroline, Nannette Nimmer and the late Sarah Traina. Also survived by other relatives and friends. George was a Milwaukee police officer for 32 years. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, September 16 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019