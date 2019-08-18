Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH
1568 W. Holt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
George E. Gapinski


2019 - 2019
George E. Gapinski Notice
Gapinski, George E. Born to Eternal Life August 10, 2019 at the age of 95 years. George is survived by nieces, great nephews, a great niece, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Catherine, brothers Joseph and Arthur and sister Dorothy. George was a proud US Air Force Veteran of WWII. He retired from MPS as an engineer after 37 years. In lieu of flowers memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Milwaukee, WI are appreciated. Visitation Monday, August 19 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME with a Time of Reflection at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10:00 AM at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH (1568 W. Holt Ave) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
