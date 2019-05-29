Services
George E. Schulz Notice
Schulz, George E. of Waukesha, died Fri. May 24, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 100. He was born on August 18, 1918. George was proud to serve his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He loved bowling, golf, playing cards with friends and most of all enjoyed time spent with family. Survived by his beloved wife Shirley (nee: Walker) who he married on Aug. 8, 1942, his children Shirley E. (Erwin "Bud") Mielke of Pewaukee, Susan Tarpley of West Allis, Edward G. (Pamela) Schulz of Austin, Texas, and Richard (Janet) Schulz of Waukesha. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michelle, Melanie, Eric, and Adam, and great grandchildren Jenna, Brandon, Kayla, and Wynnie, a very special friend, who he considered to be his adopted daughter, Kim Banaszak, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. His brothers and sisters all preceded him in death. Visitation will be held on Fri. May 31, 2019, from 10:00 am until the funeral Mass at 11:00 am, all at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, WI 53072. Graveside services will follow the luncheon at 2 pm at Prairie Home Cemetery 605 S. Prairie Avenue Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice N74 W35908 Servants' Way Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
