George Edward Lang
Waukesha - George Edward Lang of Waukesha, entered into this life in the back of a 1946 Pontiac on the road to the hospital in Medford, WI January 24th 1948. He spent most of his life over the road or in transition. He was always available for a good time, tell a joke or story...some were even true. He departed October 8th 2019, aged 71, after waging a long, intense and stubborn battle against his own good health. He was surrounded by God's love and His Son.
He is survived by his third wife of 25 years, Joyce Ecklund; his five children: Chris (Tracey) Punzel, Jenny (Craig) Sazama, Andrew (Rebecca) Lang, Nate Lang, Shawna Strickland; Three step sons, Jim Ecklund, Eric Nielsen and Dana Nielsen. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many other friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Grace (Patterson) Lang and his siblings: Marvin Jr. (Dorothy) Lang, Margaret "Peggy" Scheel and Jule "Dutes" Lang.
His family will have a celebration of life gathering on October 19th 2019 from 2-5pm at:
Eagles Post 453
709 N. Grandview Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019