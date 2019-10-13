Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eagles Post
453 709 N. Grandview Blvd.
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Lang


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Lang Notice
George Edward Lang

Waukesha - George Edward Lang of Waukesha, entered into this life in the back of a 1946 Pontiac on the road to the hospital in Medford, WI January 24th 1948. He spent most of his life over the road or in transition. He was always available for a good time, tell a joke or story...some were even true. He departed October 8th 2019, aged 71, after waging a long, intense and stubborn battle against his own good health. He was surrounded by God's love and His Son.

He is survived by his third wife of 25 years, Joyce Ecklund; his five children: Chris (Tracey) Punzel, Jenny (Craig) Sazama, Andrew (Rebecca) Lang, Nate Lang, Shawna Strickland; Three step sons, Jim Ecklund, Eric Nielsen and Dana Nielsen. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Grace (Patterson) Lang and his siblings: Marvin Jr. (Dorothy) Lang, Margaret "Peggy" Scheel and Jule "Dutes" Lang.

His family will have a celebration of life gathering on October 19th 2019 from 2-5pm at:

Eagles Post 453

709 N. Grandview Blvd.

Waukesha, WI 53188



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline