George Edward McLean
born January 19, 1936. Passed July 1, 2020.
George is reunited with his beloved wife of 58 years, Roberta "Bobbi." Loving father of 6 children- Michael, Peggy (David) Galvan, Timothy (Heidi), Kathleen, Mary (Jim) Terkel, and Nancy. He was a special grandfather to 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Loving dad to a furry child, Tuffy, (who was truly his only good child). George is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many honorary family members. George leaves behind his very dear friends, Dick & Aud, Barb, Sue, Mr. Bill, and Dave & Bonnie.
The family will be having a Memorial Gathering at the funeral home Saturday, July 11th from 1 to 3pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm. The family wishes to give special thanks to Seasons Hospice for their help. George supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.