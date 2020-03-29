|
George F. Bruch
Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of Beverly R. (nee Wartgow). Dear father of Sandra Kummrow, Cynthia (Cary) Kazmierski, Lori (Jim) Rodgers and Timothy Bruch. Grandpa of Stacey Kummrow, Samantha (Tony) Pipia, Carissa Kazmierski, Jake Kazmierski and Jimmy Rodgers. Brother of the late Myrt (the late Eugene) Klotz, the late Kenneth Bruch, Marian (the late Ed) Steffens, Bobby (the late Ruth) Bruch, Coreen (Jim) Pritzl, Billy (Carol) Bruch and sister-in-law Shirl Glaeser. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Wisconsin Heart Association or Wisconsin Kidney Foundation are appreciated.
George and his brother Billy were the owners of Bruch Brothers Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020