Busch, George F. age 80, died Thur., April 25, 2019. Born on April 4, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI, to Gottfried and Rosa (nee Lattus) Busch. Survived by his loving companion Pat Hefferon, children Carrie (Max) Siraj, David (Debbie) Busch, Lisa (Tony Valenti) Busch, Timothy (Laura) Busch and Monica (Pah) Jaiteh, grandchildren Sofia (Franklin), Luke, Micaela, Robyn, Elliot, Owen, Naomi and Nelson. Further survived by his sister Jo Ann (Thomas) Rudolph, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (nee Rank). Visitation Fri., May 3, 2019 from 10:30AM-12PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. in Waukesha. Funeral Mass 12PM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to Aurora St. Luke's Cancer Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
