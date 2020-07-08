George F. MiloszBorn to Eternal Life June 29, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Loving husband of Shirley (nee Fredericks) for 58 years. Father of Phillip (Sandy), Wendy and Brad. Beloved grandpa of Jake, Josh and Luke. Dear great-grandpa of Freya. Brother of Marlene (Ron) Kolb. Further survived by other relatives and friends.George is a proud Veteran of the US Air Force Reserves and US Army. He worked as a Machinist at Allis-Chalmers for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and feedings the wild birds. Loved his golden retrievers Meg and Jessie. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post 60, American Legion Post 416 of Greendale, Air Force Sergeants Association and the Wisconsin Fishing Club.Visitation Tuesday, July 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Private Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.