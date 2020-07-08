1/
George F. Milosz
George F. Milosz

Born to Eternal Life June 29, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Loving husband of Shirley (nee Fredericks) for 58 years. Father of Phillip (Sandy), Wendy and Brad. Beloved grandpa of Jake, Josh and Luke. Dear great-grandpa of Freya. Brother of Marlene (Ron) Kolb. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

George is a proud Veteran of the US Air Force Reserves and US Army. He worked as a Machinist at Allis-Chalmers for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and feedings the wild birds. Loved his golden retrievers Meg and Jessie. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post 60, American Legion Post 416 of Greendale, Air Force Sergeants Association and the Wisconsin Fishing Club.

Visitation Tuesday, July 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Private Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
7
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Porosky
Coworker
July 6, 2020
I am sorry to learn about the passing of your father and grandfather. It is never easy to lose a loved one. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Kelley
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Clemens
July 5, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
