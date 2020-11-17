1/1
George F. Pauers
George F. Pauers

Village of Raymond - Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Sievert. Dear father of Gene (Dawn) Pauers and the late Darlene Pauers. Grandfather of Michael (Danielle) Pauers, Patrick (Judy) Pauers and Gerri Ann (Chris) Wirtz. Great-grandfather of Hayden, Makenzie, Colin, Mason and Peyton. Brother of the late Luverne (the late Allen) Palmersheim and Lucille (Raymond) Young. Special friend of Emilie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St.) from 11 AM to time of service at 1PM. Interment to follow in Good Hope Cemetery.

George was a lifetime farmer in Raymond, also a long-time member of the Raymond Fire Department. For many years George ran the Old Timers Concertina Club. Proud member of Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power & Collectibles Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
