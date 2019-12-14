|
George Frederick Kasten Jr.
Vero Beach, FL - George Frederick Kasten Jr. affectionately known as "Freddie" or "Poppie", 80, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at his home in Vero Beach, FL after a courageous fight with Parkinson's. He was surrounded by his loving wife and four children.
Fred was born on Valentine's Day, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI. He attended Milwaukee University School (MUS), Williams College and Columbia Business School. Fred represents a fourth generation of bankers and philanthropists deeply committed to building community in Wisconsin. His father, George Kasten, was President of the First Wisconsin and supervised the construction of the First Wisconsin Center "to symbolize the spirit of Wisconsin and its people - reaching for the sky". Fred carried on this legacy and set his sights high becoming President of Baird in 1979 at the age of 39 and traveled the world with YPO. His success was the result of putting the client first and the belief that every associate matters, the Baird culture.
Fred's love for family and friends was inspirational. His values were deeply rooted and provide a model to be emulated by us all. His motto was work hard and play hard. Finding balance in life was important, he used to say. He was a sports enthusiast and avid gamesman, whether it was on the golf course, tennis courts, and ski slopes, or with a deck of cards. The spirit of competition brought him great joy. Fred loved watching sports almost as much as playing them. With fierce loyalty he cheered on his Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers. He cherished time spent with family and friends, whether a memorable trip, festive party or simply hanging out at Cedar Lake.
Fred has left a lasting impression on his community through his profound engagement, serving on the board of directors for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce, The Greater Milwaukee Committee, United Way of Greater Milwaukee, Forward Wisconsin, United Performing Arts Fund, Summerfest, and St. Michael's Hospital. He served as a Director of the Securities Industry Association, The New York Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, The Chicago Stock Exchange, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Columbia Hospital, Northwestern National Insurance Company, Regal Beloit Corporation and Super Steel Products Corporation. He was also a member of the Milwaukee Redevelopment Corp. Task Force. Fred was past President of the Milwaukee Forum. He served as a trustee of Lawrence University and the Medical College of Wisconsin, which awarded him the Warren P. Knowles Humanitarian Award in 2004.
Fred was a founding member of Redstick Golf Club, Vero Beach, FL. He served on the board of the Milwaukee Country Club and John's Island Club. He was also a member of the Town Club, Quail Valley and Tralee Golf Club in Ireland. As a member of the US Seniors Golf Association, he received the "Seniors Slam" pin.
Fred was best known for his generosity, integrity, humility and incredible sense of humor. No one loved a practical joke more than Fred. You could always count on him to provide a good laugh but never at the expense of others. As his father-in-law, George Woodland, would have said, "Fred was one class act".
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susie Woodland and children; Rick (Eileen) Kasten, Jenny (Chris) Perkin, Ted Kasten and Julie (Cam) Art. Adoring grandfather of George IV, Johnny, Charlie and Mamie Kasten, Jack, Cole and Teddy Perkin, Lucy, Willy and KK Art. He is also survived by his siblings Walter (Joan) Kasten, Sandy (Nancy) Kasten and Lissa (Clay) Eggie, plus many Kasten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, George Frederick Kasten and Janet Mackie Kasten.
Family will greet friends on Friday, December 20th 5:00-7:00pm at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood WI 53211. A service honoring Fred Kasten's life will take place on Saturday, December 21st, 11:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 914 East Knapp Street, Milwaukee WI 53202, with a reception immediately following at the Milwaukee Country Club, 8000 N. Range Line Road. A celebration of life will take place in Vero Beach at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Medical College of Wisconsin 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or the Riverside Theatre 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, Fl 32963 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019