George French Moss
Wauwatosa - George French Moss passed away peacefully at his home on September 27, 2019 at the age of 83.
He was born in Milwaukee on January 28, 1936. He attended Wauwatosa East High School and earned his Bachelors degree in Business from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He then attended law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He joined his father at Western States Envelope Company where he served as President from 1975 to 1997 at which time he became Chairman of the Board and remained in that position until the time of his death.
George French Moss, known as "French" to close friends and family, led a very active life and travelled extensively throughout the world. He was an avid skier and had the opportunity to hit the slopes at just about every ski resort in the United States as well as Canada and several venues in Europe. When he wasn't travelling, he was playing tennis, biking, or sailing on Pewaukee Lake.
Mr. Moss was a member of the Envelope Manufacturers' Association and the Envelope Institute of America. He was also a member of the Tripoli Shrine as well as the Vagabond Travel Club, the Western Racquet Club, and the Wisconsin Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George B. Moss and Lorraine (Schneider) Moss. He is survived by his sister, Carol (Richard) Bayerlein, his nephews Steve (Barbara) Bayerlein, Doug (Karen) Bayerlein and niece Beth Wilson. He is also survived by great nephews Brad (Nicole) Bayerlein, Kevin (Heidi) Bayerlein, Jonathon Bayerlein, Anastasia Bayerlein, Kyle Wilson, Matthew Wilson and Jamie Wilson. He also had several great, great nieces and nephews.
A service in honor of George French Moss will be held on Saturday, October 12 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, with visitation from 10-12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Salvation Army or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019