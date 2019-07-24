Gamouras, George G. "Triple G" Entered God's loving arms, surrounded by family at home, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at age 88. Beloved husband of Fotini (nee Vassilopoulos) for 58 years. Loving father of Paulina (George) Nicopoulos and Demetra (Anthony) LaGalbo. Proud "Papou" of John, Alexandra, Serafino, Fotoula, and Sophia. Cherished brother of Theodora (Elias) Staikos. Preceded in death by his beloved brother, Arthur. George was born in Agios Sostis, a small village in Greece in 1931. He came to the U.S. as a 20 year old immigrant, sponsored by the AHEPA organization. He opened his first restaurant in Duluth and served in the U.S Army 4 years later. He was proud to have the opportunity to serve in his adopted country. He met and married Fotini in Sheboygan in 1960. George brought multiple family from Greece to the U.S. to offer them the same opportunities he was grateful to receive. He retired in 2000 from his last restaurant, "The Village Coffee Shop" in Brown Deer. George was proud to be an active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for 50+ years and a life member of AHEPA. His greatest joy was to be surrounded by his grandchildren and extended family, who adored him as the family patriarch. He will be greatly missed by so many people whose lives he touched. The family is forever grateful for the support and care received by the entire medical and radiation oncology team at Ascension Columbia-St Mary's Ozaukee, especially Dr. Ranveer Nand, Dr. Christopher Kearns, Dr. Craig Schulz, and Kelly Bublitz, RN. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, at 4:30-7:30PM. Trisagion at 7PM. Additional visitation at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., on Saturday, at 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019