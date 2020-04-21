|
George Glenn Hadjinian
South Milwaukee - Passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving son of Anna (the late George) Hadjinian. Cherished brother of Michael (Carol) and Charles (Linda). Dear uncle of Adam, Lisa, Daniel and Julie. Proud great-uncle of Xaiver, Emma Rose, James and Asher. Further survived by special aunt, Elizabeth Cifaldi, other family and friends.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 22, at Saint Haroutune Armenian Cemetery, South Milwaukee. Rev. Fr. Sahak Kashian officiating and Deacon Armen Hadjinian assisting.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020