Dr. George H. Witte DDS
Thiensville - On October 25, 2020, after 101 years as but a stranger on this earth, George went to his heavenly home to be reunited with Marion, his wife of 69 years.
George was born and raised on Milwaukee's north side. He graduated from Holy Ghost Lutheran grade school, North Division high school and Marquette University dental school.
After his World War II service in the China-Burma-India theater, George and his new wife settled in Thiensville, where George established his dental practice. At that same time, he and Marion became members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville, and George joined the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary club. They attended and served both organizations, and continued to live in Thiensville, for the rest of their lives. George remained in the Thiensville dental practice until he retired in 1984.
George had an outgoing personality and insisted on initiating a chat with acquaintances and strangers alike with a friendly greeting. "I'm just trying to make their day a little better." Especially in his latter years, youngsters couldn't pass by without a request for a "high five", and all dogs on his regular walking route stood at attention when he arrived with his pocket full of dog biscuits.
George enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, card games and a good martini. In later years, he and Marion enjoyed traveling.
George is survived by his loving sons, Tom (Karen) Witte and Alan (Nancy Filsinger) Witte as well as three grandchildren, Jenni (Joel) Moore, Garrick (Melissa) Witte, Elizabeth Witte and his great-grandsons, Keane and August Witte.
In recognition of the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public funeral visitation or service. A private service will be held graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
in George's name.
As George aged, it was his desire to remain in his own home. His family wishes to thank his team of caregivers for their compassionate, kind and professional care during his last years.