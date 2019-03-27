Services
More Obituaries for George Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Harold Rodriguez

George Harold Rodriguez Notice
Rodriguez, George Harold of Grafton, WI died on Monday March 25, 2019. Loving husband of Ilona. Devoted father to Derek (Callista), Kathryn (John) Morency and Darren Rodriguez. Grandfather of three precious grandchildren, Evan, Margaret and Lydia. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 3:00pm at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00pm to 2:45pm. Donations to or Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
